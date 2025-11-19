/onshape list - Builds a table of the 20 most recently modified documents with links to open the Onshape document.
/onshape tasks - Builds a table of the last 10 Onshape action items.
/onshape help - Lists all the slash commands that are supported.
/onshape connect - Connects the user with their Onshape account for this integration.
/onshape disconnect - Disconnects the user from their Onshape account for this integration.
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.