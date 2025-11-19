In certain circumstances, if you are resident in certain jurisdictions, you may exercise the rights available to you under applicable data protection laws as follows: If you wish to access, correct, update or request deletion of your Personal Information, you can do so at any time by contacting us using the contact details below. In addition, you can object to processing of your Personal Information, ask us to restrict processing of your Personal Information or request portability of your Personal Information. Again, you can exercise these rights by contacting us using the contact details provided below. If we have collected and process your Personal Information with your consent, then you can withdraw your consent at any time. This may mean your access to certain services is restricted or denied as a result. Withdrawing your consent will not affect the lawfulness of any processing we conducted prior to your withdrawal, nor will it affect processing of your Personal Information conducted in reliance on lawful processing grounds other than consent. You have the right to complain to a Personal Information protection authority about our collection and use of your Personal Information. For more information, please contact your local Information protection authority. We respond to all requests we receive from individuals wishing to exercise their Information protection rights in accordance with applicable Information protection laws. To exercise your rights, please contact us by using the information in Section 17 below. Your Personal Information may be processed in responding to these rights. We try to respond to all legitimate requests within one month unless otherwise required by law, and will contact you if we need additional information from you in order to honour your request or verify your identity. Occasionally it may take us longer than a month, taking into account the complexity and number of requests we receive. REF: