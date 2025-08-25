Exaforce will retain customer data in accordance with Exaforce's Data Management Policy that supports compliance and regulations like SOC2, ISO27001, GDPR, USDP, HIPAA, and PCI DSS. Exaforce retains Customer Personal Data only for as long as necessary to provide services under the Agreement, comply with Customer instructions, and meet applicable legal or regulatory requirements. Data is stored securely and subject to strict access controls, with retention periods aligned to the principle of data minimization. Where required, Exaforce may retain data for longer periods if mandated by law, but will not use it for purposes outside the scope of the Data Processing Addendum (DPA). Upon expiration or termination of the Agreement, Exaforce will promptly delete or return all Customer Personal Data in accordance with Section 4.7 of the DPA, unless retention is legally required. Backups and logs are purged on regular cycles (typically 30–90 days for backups, one to three years for logs), while archived or anonymized data may be retained for compliance or forensic purposes under strict security measures. Subprocessors are contractually bound to apply the same standards. Exaforce reviews its retention practices regularly to ensure compliance with Data Protection Laws and the DPA. All data destruction processes are securely executed and documented, and any exceptions (e.g., customer-specific retention requirements) are formally agreed upon in writing. For more information, visit