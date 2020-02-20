Enhance collaboration with the Betterworks Application for Slack. Receive instant notifications for Betterworks activities directly in your Slack workspace. Stay in the loop in real-time within the tool you already use daily, ensuring you're always up-to-date with the goals that matter most to you and your organization. The Betterworks Application for Slack is only functional for paid users of Betterworks. With the Betterworks Application for Slack you can:

:incoming_envelope: Give and request feedback to/from coworkers

:books: Receive a weekly summary of your activities

:dart: View & update your goals, and add comments to others' goals and milestones

:rocket: Receive notifications about cheers, nudges, and @mentions for your goals and milestones

:raised_hands: Give and receive recognitions to/from coworkers

:stopwatch: Respond to your notifications in real-time