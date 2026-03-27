Data retention policy
As a SaaS provider and processor of data, data retention is set by the data controller.
Data archiving and removal policy
As a SaaS provider and processor of data, data archival and removal is performed inline with the agreement between Outreach and Outreach's customer.
Data storage policy
As a SaaS provider and processor of data, data storage is performed inline with the agreement between Outreach and Outreach's customer.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Azure OpenAI GPT-4.1 family models
LLM retention settings
The lifetime of user-accessible data is managed by the users.
LLM traces follow our standard retention policy.
LLM data tenancy policy
The same tenancy policy applies to the data that is accessible to the users. We use multi-tenant infrastructure, with logical isolation at the tenant level.
LLM traces are not user-accessible.
LLM data residency policy
The user-accessible data is stored in the tenant database.
LLM traces and related data are stored in US.