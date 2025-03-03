Data retention policy
Our app only collects and stores data that is necessary to provide its core functionalities. We follow strict data retention and deletion practices to ensure user privacy and data security.
Message Data: Message content (from public channels, private groups, and direct messages) is processed in real-time to provide immediate responses or perform specific actions. We do not store message history unless explicitly required for a specific feature (e.g., logging user requests or audit trails). If stored, message data is retained for a maximum of 90 days, after which it is automatically deleted.
User Data: Basic user profile information (user ID, team ID) is stored only as necessary to identify users for specific app functions. This data is removed upon app uninstallation.
Data archiving and removal policy
Users can request deletion of their data at any time by contacting support@vendoroo.ai. Upon request or workspace uninstallation, all retained data is permanently deleted within 90 days.
Data storage policy
All data is stored securely, encrypted both in transit and at rest. We do not share any data with third parties.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
GPT-4o-2024-08-06
LLM retention settings
We do not store or retain any data sent to the LLM. All data is processed in real-time and is not saved after generating a response. OpenAI does not use API data for training or retention.
LLM data tenancy policy
Each Slack workspace's data is fully isolated. No data is stored or shared between tenants. Data sent to OpenAI is processed per request and not used for training or retention.
LLM data residency policy
Data processed by the LLM is transmitted to OpenAI’s servers, which are hosted in the United States. We do not store or retain any data, and no data residency options are currently available beyond OpenAI’s hosting locations.