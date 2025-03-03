Vendoroo AI

:toolbox: Vendoroo for Slack brings Vendoroo’s maintenance coordination assistant into Slack, so property managers can get answers and move work forward without switching tools. PMRoo is Vendoroo’s AI assistant for property management maintenance coordination. It helps your team understand what’s happening across work orders, resident conversations, vendors, and your organization’s SOPs, directly from Slack. :mag: What you can do in Slack

• Ask about a specific work order: current status, latest updates, key dates, and what PMRoo is waiting on

• Get a plain-language summary of recent activity (including what changed and what’s next)

• Ask “why” a step was taken or suggested, when that decision logic is available to PMRoo

• Follow SOPs more consistently: preferred vendors, routing rules, office hours, escalation rules

• Share links back to PMRoo or your system of record for deeper detail :speech_balloon: How Vendoroo responds in Slack

PMRoo responds when you explicitly invoke it. Your workspace may enable one or more of the options below: 1. Direct message: open a DM with Vendoroo and ask your question.

2. Mention in a channel or thread: type @vendoroo followed by your request. PMRoo replies in the same conversation.

3. Slash command (optional): use /vendoroo <your question> in any channel. :bell: Optional notifications (if enabled)

You can subscribe to get notified through Slack for:

• New work orders that require triage

• Exceptions or escalations based on your SOPs :gear: Setup and configuration 1. Install the app and complete Slack’s permission prompt.

2. Connect your Vendoroo account (required):

• Open Vendoroo in Slack and use the Connect account flow

• Sign in to Vendoroo

3. Run a quick test in a private channel or DM to confirm responses and permissions. :warning: Important limitations

• Vendoroo reflects what it can access at the time of your request. If you update your property management system outside of Vendoroo, those changes may not be visible in PMRoo immediately, or at all, depending on your integration.

• For basic tiers Vendoroo may provide information through Triage only. Any further progress you record in your PMS is not reflected in PMRoo for basic tiers. :robot_face: LLM and accuracy disclaimer

PMRoo by Vendoroo uses a Large Language Model (LLM) to generate responses in Slack. LLM output can be inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading. Always verify critical details (for example vendor approvals, costs, dates, and emergency decisions) in your system of record and follow your organization’s policies before taking action. :lock: Privacy and data handling

Vendoroo processes Slack content only to provide the features you invoke (DMs, mentions, slash commands, shortcuts, and any channels you explicitly enable for notifications). Vendoroo is not designed to use Slack customer data to train foundation models. For details, review our Privacy Policy and Security documentation on the Vendoroo landing page.