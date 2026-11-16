Paige delivers conversational, AI-powered resolutions grounded in your organization’s data, right inside Slack. Employees no longer have to log into portals, fill out forms, or wait in queues. They ask Paige in plain language, and Paige doesn’t just answer their questions: it takes action.
Paige - Employee Service Agent will be able to view:
Paige - Employee Service Agent will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
OAuth
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)