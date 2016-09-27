Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Airtable retrieves user and channel display names from Slack but does not retain that data in any of its databases. The data is retrieved on demand and is only visible to authorized users whenever they wish to view the configuration of their Slack integration. The access tokens that are used to fetch that information are retained until a user deletes their Airtable/Slack integration or until the user's Airtable account is deleted.

Data archiving and removal policy You may access, correct, amend, or delete Content within Airtable. You control all Content you upload. Content you delete (including Content containing personal information) may be retained in archived or backup copies in order to enable you to use certain features like revision history and base snapshots. For instructions on how to permanently delete Content from your Airtable account, please contact us at privacy@airtable.com.

Data storage policy When you visit the Airtable website or use one of the Airtable apps, the transmission of information between your device and our servers is protected using 256-bit TLS encryption. At rest, Airtable encrypts data using AES-256.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes