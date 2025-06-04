Cube is your go-to AI assistant in Slack for quick, conversational insights from your financial data. Ask questions and get immediate answers to streamline tasks like checking forecasts, comparing budgets, analyzing variances, and generating quick reports. Cube makes FP&A work faster and easier, letting you spend less time on data digging and more time on strategic decisions. Try asking me questions like:

Pull the latest sales revenue forecast.

Give me a quick summary of YTD operating expenses.

What was our marketing budget this month? This feature is currently in beta. AI can make mistakes. You should review any generated content before use. Note: This functionality is available for all current Cube customers, but usage limitations apply. If you'd like to upgrade you usage threshold please reach out!