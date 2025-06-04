Data retention policy
By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of their contract with Cube.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customer’s data may be deleted within one month after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law. Once deleted, a company’s data cannot be restored. Cube may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This request must be made by the customer. Cube will hard delete all information from currently-running production systems within one month of the deletion request.
Data storage policy
Cube configures full, daily database backups for all data stored for us by our cloud services provider. Backups are retained for 35 days. If a database instance is deleted, all associated backups are also automatically deleted. Backups are periodically tested by the Cube engineering team.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Claude Sonnet via AWS Bedrock
LLM retention settings
AWS Bedrock doesn't store or log your prompts and completions.
LLM data tenancy policy
No customer data is used to train or fine-tune the underlying models. The customer retains full control over whether and how LLM features are enabled in your environment.
LLM data residency policy
LLM models are used in US based regions via AWS.