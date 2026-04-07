Data retention policy
We retain information for as long as necessary to provide the Service and fulfill the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law.
https://donethat.ai/privacy
Data archiving and removal policy
You can request the deletion of your personal information. We will honor your request unless we are legally required to retain certain information or need it to protect our legal rights.
https://donethat.ai/privacy
Data storage policy
Your data is primarily stored in our secure data centers located in the European Union. We use Google Cloud Platform as our primary infrastructure provider, ensuring your data is protected by industry-standard security measures and compliance certifications. For more information about our data storage locations and providers, please visit our Subprocessors page.
https://donethat.ai/privacy
Data center location(s)
Belgium
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Google Gemini 3.1 Flash-Lite, Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite and Gemini 3.5 Flash via Google Cloud Vertex AI. Users can optionally bring their own Gemini or OpenAI-compatible model.
LLM retention settings
Raw activity is processed in real time and deleted, never stored. Vertex AI may briefly cache prompts in memory and never uses them for training. Only derived results (tasks, durations, summaries) are stored until the user deletes them.
LLM data tenancy policy
Google Gemini 3.1 Flash-Lite, Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite and Gemini 3.5 Flash via Google Cloud Vertex AI. Users can optionally bring their own Gemini or OpenAI-compatible model.
LLM data residency policy
Gemini runs on Google Cloud Vertex AI in our own project. Under Google Cloud terms, prompts and outputs are not used for training or shared. Each request holds only the signed-in user's own activity; no Slack data is sent to the LLM.