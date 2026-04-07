DoneThat is an automatic work tracker with an AI coach. The desktop app (Windows, macOS, Linux) reconstructs your day from screen and app activity, so there are no timers. The app for Slack posts your daily or weekly summary to a channel you choose, so your team sees what got done without anyone writing a status update. Each post lists task titles, time spent, goal progress and mood. Screenshots, window titles and URLs are never posted. You can review and edit each summary before it goes out, and set its visibility yourself. Privacy: screenshots are processed in real time and deleted; apps you exclude are redacted on your device; you can bring your own LLM. The desktop app is open source. EU-based. 14-day free trial. AI disclaimer: summaries are generated by AI and may contain inaccuracies. Review them before sharing.