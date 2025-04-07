FloQast is a provider of accounting workflow automation created by accountants for accountants to work smarter, not harder. By automating common accounting workflows and helping to streamline and make them more efficient, FloQast is the place where accounting teams want to work so they can focus on what matters most, even when that’s just going home on time. Whether automating reconciliations, documentation requests or other workflows such as the month-end close, financial reporting or payroll, FloQast’s suite of easy-to-use and quick to deploy solutions enhance the way accounting teams already work to make them more productive and feel more connected. The applications automate mundane tasks, improve team collaboration and increase overall team efficiency. Seamlessly integrated with ERPs and leveraging the tools accountants use everyday, such as Excel, FloQast’s cloud-based, AI-enhanced applications let accountants focus on what matters most--helping the business make better decisions. Accounting teams can be up and running with FloQast in as little as two weeks.
The FloQast integration for Slack allows users to interact with FloQast from within Slack - both by accessing data and receiving important updates from FloQast, and posting information from Slack to FloQast.
The FloQast APAC app will only work for customers that connect to APAC-FloQast at https://au.floqast.app
. Customers who connect to FloQast US at https://floqast.app
must install the US version of the app (entitled just "FloQast"). Customers who connect to EU-FloQast at https://eu.floqast.app
must install the EU version of the application (entitled “FloQast EU“).
The FloQast integration for Slack includes the following features:
- FloQast Review Notes are fully integrated with Slack. When a new Review Note is created, its assignee receives a Slack notification including the context and content of the new note. The assignee can then reply to the Review Note, and change its status, directly from the notification. A full record of the Review Note is maintained in FloQast, regardless of whether any updates were made in FloQast or via Slack.
- Users can receive important notifications from FloQast via Slack. Examples include notifications for late items assigned to you, items that are fully prepared and ready for your assigned review, accounts relevant to you that are out-of-balance, and a daily or weekly summary of your activity on FloQast. Users can set their own preferences for which notifications they want to receive via Slack.
- Users can also query FloQast from the app for Slack. Typing '/fqau late' anywhere within Slack returns a list of late items assigned to you. Typing '/fqau today' or '/fqau tomorrow' returns a list of all items assigned to you that are due today or tomorrow, respectively.
Users can get a full list of features available in the FloQast app by typing '/fqau help' from anywhere within Slack.