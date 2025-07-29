Data retention policy
Stilla retains customer data only as long as necessary to provide our services and fulfill our legal obligations. Personal data is retained while you have an active account. We delete or anonymize data when it's no longer needed. For compliance purposes, accounting data is retained for 7 years and anti-money laundering data for 5-10 years as required by law.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon account termination or data deletion requests, Stilla removes customer data from our active systems. We provide customers the ability to export their data before deletion. Data removal follows our privacy policy timelines and includes secure deletion from backups. Customers have the right to request data deletion under GDPR and other applicable privacy laws.
Data storage policy
All customer data is encrypted in transit and, sensitive information such as API keys are also encrypted at rest using industry-standard encryption. Data is stored within the EU/EEA. We maintain strict access controls, role-based permissions, and data isolation between customers. Our security practices have been validated through a SOC 2 Type II audit with zero findings.
Data center location(s)
Belgium
Data hosting details
We host our data on Google Cloud Platform using industry-standard security practices and in compliance with SOC 2 Type II requirements.
Data hosting company
Google Cloud Platform
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Gemini, Claude, and other third-party AI models
LLM retention settings
Stilla retains customer data only as long as necessary to provide our services and fulfill our legal obligations. We also maintain Zero Data Retention agreements with all LLM providers.
LLM data tenancy policy
Stilla uses multiple LLM providers to deliver AI capabilities to customers. Customer data processed by LLMs maintains strict isolation between customers. LLM processing follows the same security and privacy controls as our core services.
LLM data residency policy
LLM processing occurs globally on Google Cloud Platform using their AI inference services. Customer data follows our data transfer safeguards and contractual protections to ensure compliance with applicable data protection laws.