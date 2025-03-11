Standup by Teamline.AI

Data storage policy

What Information Does Teamline Collect? Slack Workspace Information: When you or another user in your Slack workspace enables the Teamline Slackbot, we receive the name of your workspace, the workspace avatar, and the email domain list via the Slack API. For each Slack channel in your workspace, we receive the channel name, topic, and purpose. Slack User Information: If you are a member of a Slack workspace that has enabled the Teamline, we collect your Slack username, first and last name, Slack avatar, timezone, and email address through the Slack API. This information is used solely to provide Teamline’s daily summaries to your team. Messages Directed at the Teamline Slackbot: We store messages directed specifically at the Teamline Slackbot. This includes direct messages, conversations within dialogs with the Slackbot, or messages where the Slackbot is mentioned in a Slack channel. We do not store messages that are not directed at the Teamline Slackbot. Third-Party Services Integrated with Teamline: Teamline supports integrations with various third-party services such as Google Analytics, Jira, Trello, GitHub, GitLab, BitBucket, and others. When you connect these integrations to your Teamline account, you agree to share certain data with us. This may include: OAuth tokens from third-party services; Business data (e.g., metrics from Google Analytics, task information from Jira, pull requests from GitHub, etc.). Additionally, you can integrate other services, including your own internal databases, using Teamline's "Custom Request" functionality. In this case, we may store the data you provide via endpoint requests. Billing Information: To process payments for the service, Teamline may request the following billing information: Credit/debit card number; CVC; Card expiration date; Cardholder name. Teamline does not store or manage this billing information. All payment details are securely processed and stored by our third-party payment provider, Stripe. Teamline only handles payment processing via API tokens provided by Stripe. Web Browser Cookies: Our website and the Teamline Slackbot may use cookies to enhance your user experience. Your web browser may place cookies on your device for record-keeping and to track certain information. You can choose to set your browser to refuse cookies or alert you when cookies are being used. Please note that some parts of the website may not function properly without cookies. Cookies may also be used to collect general statistical information about website usage. This information does not include personal data. Web Beacons: Our website may contain electronic images known as web beacons (or single-pixel GIFs) provided by our service providers or business partners. These web beacons, used alongside cookies, help us and our partners compile aggregated statistics and analyze website usage. We may use third-party service providers or business partners to gather information about how you and others use our website, such as which pages are visited and which links are clicked. This aggregated information helps us improve and optimize the website. Links to Other Websites: Our website may include links to other websites whose privacy practices may differ from ours. If you submit personal information to any of those websites, your data will be governed by their privacy policies. We encourage you to review the privacy policy of any website you visit. Automatically Collected Information: Like most websites, we automatically collect certain information about your device and browsing behavior. This may include your IP address, browser type, referring and exit pages, and operating system.