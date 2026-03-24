Data retention policy
DigiCert ONE retains Slack workspace tokens and channel configuration data only for as long as the integration remains active. Upon app uninstallation or account termination, all associated Slack tokens and workspace data are invalidated and removed from DigiCert ONE systems within 30 days.
Data archiving and removal policy
DigiCert ONE will remove all Customer Data, including Slack OAuth tokens and workspace configuration, upon request or within 30 days of app uninstallation or contract termination. Data removal requests can be submitted through DigiCert's support portal at support.digicert.com.
Data storage policy
DigiCert ONE stores only the minimum data necessary to deliver Slack notifications — specifically, OAuth access tokens and the customer's selected channel configuration. No Slack message content or workspace user data is stored.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no