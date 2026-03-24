DigiCert ONE Platform DigiCert ONE helps organizations establish and manage digital trust across machines, software, devices, and content. With integrated services like certificate lifecycle management, PKI-as-a-Service, and managed authoritative DNS, DigiCert ONE provides organizations with the tools to prevent outages, reduce risk, and improve operational efficiency. Its modular architecture supports deployment across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, offering flexibility and control for enterprise IT and security teams. About the App The DigiCert ONE app for Slack allows teams to receive real-time alerts and notifications from the DigiCert ONE solutions in their Slack workspace. Get notified immediately about expiring certificates, policy violations, or critical system events. You can route alerts to specific Slack channels based on use case (e.g., TLS, internal PKI, code signing).