Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .

Data archiving and removal policy ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .

Data storage policy ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details ezCater is hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the United States

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://security.ezcater.com/