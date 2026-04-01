Data retention policy
ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .
Data archiving and removal policy
ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .
Data storage policy
ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
ezCater is hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the United States
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no