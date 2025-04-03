Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy User data is retained during the service usage period. Upon account deletion, all data including email summaries is immediately deleted via CASCADE deletion.

Data archiving and removal policy Data can be deleted immediately upon user request through the deleteUserAccount feature. All data is deleted immediately upon account deletion. We comply with GDPR and CCPA requirements.

Data storage policy All data is stored encrypted. Service tokens are encrypted using AES-256-GCM. Database is encrypted at rest and in transit.

Data center location(s) Republic of Korea

Data hosting details Database: Supabase (PostgreSQL) File Storage: Supabase Storage Application: Vercel

Data hosting company Supabase Inc., Vercel Inc., Amazon Web Services

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://daige.st/privacy

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI GPT-5-nano, GPT-4o-mini, text-embedding-3-small

LLM retention settings Daigest is configured with OpenAI's zero data retention policy. User data sent to OpenAI API is not retained or used for model training. Data is processed in real-time and immediately discarded after generating responses.

LLM data tenancy policy Daigest uses OpenAI's API services. User data is processed through OpenAI's API but is not used for model training. Each customer's data is processed in isolated API calls with no cross-contamination between customers.