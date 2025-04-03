Daigest automatically creates AI-powered daily digests of your team's activities across Slack, Notion, and Figma.
Turn information overload into clear, organized insights delivered every morning.
:sparkles: Key Features
:
• Multi-Platform Integration
: Seamlessly connect Slack, Notion, and Figma in one unified digest.
• AI-Powered Digests
: Smart AI turns all your team’s daily work into clear, organized digests.
• Automated Daily Delivery
: Get your team digest delivered every morning.
• Update History
: All your team updates automatically saved - everything is archived and searchable forever
• Search
: Find what you need in the update summary archive
• Multi-Language Support
: Available in English, Korean, and Japanese
:bulb: Perfect for
:
• Product Managers juggling multiple projects and channels
• Team Leaders who need a bird’s-eye view of team progress
• Remote Teams staying synchronized across time zones
• Anyone overwhelmed by constant notifications and updates
:rocket: How It Works
:
1. Sign up for Daigest and connect your Slack workspace
2. Connect your Notion and Figma accounts (optional)
3. Select channels to monitor
4. Receive AI digests every day
5. Search and retrieve any past digest when needed
:bar_chart: Why Teams Love Daigest
:
• Save 2 hours daily catching up on updates
• Never miss critical decisions or changes
• Reduce meeting time by staying informed asynchronously
• Get context-aware digests that highlight what’s truly importantHave questions or feedback?
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