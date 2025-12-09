Data retention policy
Falconer retains service data for the duration of the customer relationship and for a period afterward for operations, historical, and archiving purposes; prospect data is kept until it no longer has business value and is then purged.
Data archiving and removal policy
Personal data may be deleted upon verified request from data subjects or their authorized agents; upon termination, Falconer may delete account data except where retention is required by law or agreed in writing.
Data storage policy
Personal information is stored on Falconer servers and in third-party, cloud-hosted databases used only for storage and retrieval, with data located in the United States.
Data center location(s)
United States
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Claude Sonnet, Claude Opus
LLM retention settings
We do not store or log LLM prompts/responses solely for LLM operations; only the resulting artifacts needed for product functionality are stored in Falconer. Any retention within the LLM provider is governed by the provider’s standard API policy.
LLM data tenancy policy
Falconer does not host its own LLM. We send prompts to third‑party LLM providers via API on a per‑request basis; processing occurs in the provider’s managed environment and we do not operate a dedicated tenant model.
LLM data residency policy
LLM processing occurs in the LLM provider’s infrastructure for the API endpoint we use. We do not currently select a custom residency region; residency follows the provider’s standard region/policy.