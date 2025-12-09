Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Falconer retains service data for the duration of the customer relationship and for a period afterward for operations, historical, and archiving purposes; prospect data is kept until it no longer has business value and is then purged.

Data archiving and removal policy Personal data may be deleted upon verified request from data subjects or their authorized agents; upon termination, Falconer may delete account data except where retention is required by law or agreed in writing.

Data storage policy Personal information is stored on Falconer servers and in third-party, cloud-hosted databases used only for storage and retrieval, with data located in the United States.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Claude Sonnet, Claude Opus

LLM retention settings We do not store or log LLM prompts/responses solely for LLM operations; only the resulting artifacts needed for product functionality are stored in Falconer. Any retention within the LLM provider is governed by the provider’s standard API policy.

LLM data tenancy policy Falconer does not host its own LLM. We send prompts to third‑party LLM providers via API on a per‑request basis; processing occurs in the provider’s managed environment and we do not operate a dedicated tenant model.