Transform your marketing workflows with AI, directly in Slack. Teams can collaborate and brainstorm with Jasper, access powerful AI apps, and generate and optimize on-brand, high-quality content and campaigns—driving faster execution, stronger collaboration, and better results.
With the Jasper integration for Slack, you can:
1. Empower your team with Jasper, your bonus marketing teammate for campaign generation, content optimization, and instant answers
2. Streamline your marketing workflows with access to Jasper’s extensive AI app library—no tool switching required
3. Keep every output on brand and aligned to your marketing use case with Jasper’s proprietary IQ capabilities
Our integrated platform consists of our LLM-optimized architecture, automated guardrails, AI audit logs, and enterprise-grade encryption, which is SSO-enabled and SOC2 and GDPR compliant. With Jasper, you use AI you can trust to generate high-quality, on-brand outputs that meet rigorous security and standards. 20% of the Fortune 500 choose Jasper, such as Ulta Beauty, Prudential, and Wayfair. Visit us at jasper.ai
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Please note that your use of Jasper is subject to our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Acceptable Use Policy, and that while we strive to make output content as reliable as possible, we can’t guarantee that responses will be completely accurate.
A paid Slack plan is required to access the Jasper AI Slack App.