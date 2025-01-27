Raindrop is the monitoring platform for AI agents, helping engineering teams detect silent failures in their AI products. Proactive Issue Alerts

Raindrop automatically detects issues in with AI agents eg. error spikes, broken flows, degraded performance and sends alerts to Slack. You can also custom monitors with thresholds (e.g., "alert if error rate exceeds 5%") and get notified in Slack when they trigger. Daily Digests

Raindrop sends a daily summary of issues, emerging patterns, and wins. Raindrop Triage Agent

Ask Raindrop questions directly in Slack by @mentioning it or sending a DM. Raindrop Agent understands your agent's events, users, and context to help you triage problems, investigate issues, and understand usage patterns. It's context-aware, so when you mention it in a thread and it pulls in the full conversation history. Setup

Connect with one-click OAuth. Choose your notification channel, link your team's accounts, and you're up and running. AI Disclaimer

Raindrop uses AI to generate issue analyses, daily digests, and conversational responses. AI-generated content may be inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading. Always verify critical information independently before making decisions based on Raindrop's outputs. Raindrop is a tool to assist your team, not a replacement for human judgment.