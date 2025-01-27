Data retention policy
Raindrop shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived.
Data archiving and removal policy
Raindrop shall remove data upon request to privacy@raindrop.ai.
Data storage policy
Raindrop stores customer data on dedicated AWS infrastructure with encryption at rest and in transit.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Claude, OpenAI
LLM retention settings
ZDR with LLM providers
LLM data tenancy policy
Hosted via Anthropic and Azure
LLM data residency policy
US based data residency