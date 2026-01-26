RobinRelay turns your incident response conversations into a searchable knowledge base without leaving Slack. How It Works • Capture fixes automatically: RobinRelay learns from your team's conversations in alert channels, incident threads.

• Search in seconds: DM the bot with your issue ("redis timeout", "api 500s", "database slow") and get relevant past fixes instantly

• Save solutions manually: Fixed something? DM RobinRelay to document it with context, commands, and links

• Track effectiveness: Mark solutions as "Worked" or "Not Worked" so the best fixes surface first Perfect For

• On-call engineers responding to PagerDuty, Opsgenie, Datadog, Sentry, Grafana alerts

• Small teams building institutional knowledge without heavy tooling

• Engineering teams tired of searching Slack history for "that one fix from 3 months ago"

• Organizations wanting to reduce MTTR by reusing proven solutions Key Features

✓ AI-powered semantic search across all saved incident fixes

✓ No manual tagging—understands natural language queries

✓ Works in DMs, channels, and threads

✓ Captures context: commands, logs, links, and explanations

✓ Collaborative feedback system to surface best solutions

✓ Privacy-first: only indexes what you explicitly save or conversations in channels where the bot is invited AI Disclaimer RobinRelay uses Large Language Models (LLMs) to search and surface relevant incident fixes. While we strive for accuracy, AI-generated responses may occasionally be incomplete or inaccurate. Always verify solutions before applying them to production systems. The app surfaces previously saved fixes from your team—it does not generate new technical solutions.