All production services and data are hosted on Heroku and Pinecone, with all data storage located within the United States — ensuring data residency is US-only. Solo uses AES-GCM encryption via Rails Active Record Encryption, providing authenticated encryption for confidentiality and integrity of stored data. Vector embeddings are stored in Pinecone to power question matching. These embeddings cannot be reverse-engineered into raw code, and no source code is stored in Pinecone. Pinecone encrypts all data at rest and in transit. All data in transit is secured via HTTPS and TLS 1.2 or higher, ensuring only modern, secure cipher suites are used. LLM-Specific Policies: Data Tenancy: Customer data is logically isolated and not commingled with other customers' data when processed by LLMs. Customer data is never used to train Solo or third-party models. Data Residency: All infrastructure (Heroku + Pinecone) is US-based. LLM processing via Google Gemini is subject to Google's US-region infrastructure, consistent with Solo's zero-day retention agreements. Full data storage policy is mentioned here: