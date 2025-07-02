Ask product functionality questions related to the codebase. Tag @AskSolo in a channel where its added (or add Solo yourself to the channel) or directly message for a quick and easy answer from your codebase. Steps to connect slack: 1. Visit https://asksolo.ai/ and click "Try for free" 2. Finish sign up process via Google Oauth or via password 3. Click name at bottom right -> Account Settings -> Integrations -> Connect for slackDisclaimer: Solo uses AI (LLM) which may result in potential inaccuracies from the answer.
Solo.ai will be able to view:
Solo.ai will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
Solo maintains zero-day retention agreements for data sent to large language models (such as Gemini). This means that data processed by LLMs is not retained by the model provider after the request is completed.
Customer data is not used to train Solo or any third-party models, including all code, metadata, questions, and Slack interactions.
LLM-Specific Retention Settings: Zero-day retention — data submitted to Google Gemini (Solo's primary LLM) is not stored or retained by the model provider beyond the immediate inference request. No customer inputs, code, or conversation history is logged or retained by the LLM.
Full data retention policy is mentioned here: https://asksolo.ai/security
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon request, all data stored by Solo — both in Heroku and Pinecone — can be permanently deleted. This covers the full scope of stored data including application data and vector embeddings.
For business continuity, Heroku provides automated daily backups and failover support, and code embeddings can be regenerated directly from source code if needed.
Deletion Requests: Customers can submit a deletion request to have all their data permanently removed from Solo's systems. For security questions or custom requests (including data deletion), contact anik@asksolo.ai.
Full data removal policy is mentioned here: https://asksolo.ai/security
Data storage policy
All production services and data are hosted on Heroku and Pinecone, with all data storage located within the United States — ensuring data residency is US-only.
Solo uses AES-GCM encryption via Rails Active Record Encryption, providing authenticated encryption for confidentiality and integrity of stored data.
Vector embeddings are stored in Pinecone to power question matching. These embeddings cannot be reverse-engineered into raw code, and no source code is stored in Pinecone. Pinecone encrypts all data at rest and in transit.
All data in transit is secured via HTTPS and TLS 1.2 or higher, ensuring only modern, secure cipher suites are used.
LLM-Specific Policies:
Data Tenancy: Customer data is logically isolated and not commingled with other customers' data when processed by LLMs. Customer data is never used to train Solo or third-party models.
Data Residency: All infrastructure (Heroku + Pinecone) is US-based. LLM processing via Google Gemini is subject to Google's US-region infrastructure, consistent with Solo's zero-day retention agreements.
Full data storage policy is mentioned here: https://asksolo.ai/security
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)