OuterSignal retains customer Slack data — OAuth tokens, team/workspace IDs, channel IDs, and the configuration metadata that governs which signals post to which channels — for the duration of the active integration. Message content posted to Slack by the app is not retained by OuterSignal beyond short-lived operational logs. All Slack credentials are stored encrypted at rest and transmitted over TLS. Full terms are published at

Data archiving and removal policy

We retain your information for as long as necessary to provide our services and as required by law. When you delete your account, we will delete or anonymize your information within 90 days, except where we need to retain it for legal or regulatory purposes.