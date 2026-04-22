Data retention policy
OuterSignal retains customer Slack data — OAuth tokens, team/workspace IDs, channel IDs, and the configuration metadata that governs which signals post to which channels — for the duration of the active integration. Message content posted to Slack by the app is not retained by OuterSignal beyond short-lived operational logs. All Slack credentials are stored encrypted at rest and transmitted over TLS. Full terms are published at https://outersignal.com/privacy
Data archiving and removal policy
We retain your information for as long as necessary to provide our services and as required by law. When you delete your account, we will delete or anonymize your information within 90 days, except where we need to retain it for legal or regulatory purposes.
Data storage policy
All customer data is stored in OuterSignal's primary relational database and event-analytics store. All data is encrypted at rest using AES-256 and in transit via TLS 1.2+. Access to production data stores is limited to authenticated OuterSignal engineers via role-based controls and audited via platform logs.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no