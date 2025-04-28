Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Mavis retains the Customer Data we receive as described in our Privacy Policy for as long as you use our Services or as necessary to fulfil the purpose(s) for which it was collected, provide our Services, resolve disputes, establish legal defenses, conduct audits, pursue legitimate business purposes, enforce our agreements, and comply with applicable laws.

Data archiving and removal policy Mavis will erase the data once the retention period has passed and backups of the data will be deleted after a 30 day period. If you would like to request your data be deleted, please email legal@mavislabs.ai with your request.

Data storage policy Data is stored at multiple redundant locations in order to ensure availability. Security controls, such as encryption at rest, are used to protect data from accidental or unlawful destruction, alteration or disclosure.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud storage

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI

LLM retention settings OpenAI application state data is persisted from some API features in order to fulfill the tasks or requests until deleted and API logs for 30 days as part of abuse monitoring.

LLM data tenancy policy OpenAI uses shared infrastructure within the US Region.