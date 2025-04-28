Data retention policy
Mavis retains the Customer Data we receive as described in our Privacy Policy for as long as you use our Services or as necessary to fulfil the purpose(s) for which it was collected, provide our Services, resolve disputes, establish legal defenses, conduct audits, pursue legitimate business purposes, enforce our agreements, and comply with applicable laws.
Data archiving and removal policy
Mavis will erase the data once the retention period has passed and backups of the data will be deleted after a 30 day period. If you would like to request your data be deleted, please email legal@mavislabs.ai with your request.
Data storage policy
Data is stored at multiple redundant locations in order to ensure availability. Security controls, such as encryption at rest, are used to protect data from accidental or unlawful destruction, alteration or disclosure.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud storage
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM retention settings
OpenAI application state data is persisted from some API features in order to fulfill the tasks or requests until deleted and API logs for 30 days as part of abuse monitoring.
LLM data tenancy policy
OpenAI uses shared infrastructure within the US Region.
LLM data residency policy
Mavis uses the US Region as the location of infrastructure that OpenAI uses to provide services and store data. Data residency does not apply to system data, which may be processed and stored outside the selected region.