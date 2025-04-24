Data retention policy
Brizz retains Personal Data for as long as necessary to provide our Services, comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our policies. Specifically for the Slack integration: Slack OAuth tokens are stored for the duration of the active connection and immediately revoked and deleted upon disconnection. Notification delivery metadata (timestamps, channel IDs) is retained for up to 90 days for debugging and audit purposes. All other analytics data is retained for the duration of the customer's active subscription. After account termination, all associated data is deleted within 30 days. Brizz does not collect, store, or process any Slack message content — the integration is strictly one-way and informational (notifications and alerts only).
Data archiving and removal policy
When a customer disconnects the Slack integration, OAuth tokens are immediately revoked and permanently deleted. Analytics data associated with an inactive account is archived after 12 months of inactivity and permanently removed after 18 months. All backups follow the same retention schedule and are encrypted with separate keys. Upon account deletion, all associated data — including integration tokens, notification metadata, and analytics data — is permanently removed within 30 days.
Data storage policy
Brizz does not store any Slack message content. The Slack integration is one-way only — Brizz sends notifications to Slack channels and does not read, collect, or use any data from Slack for any purpose, including AI/ML training. All data is encrypted at rest using AES-256 and in transit using TLS 1.2+.
Data center location(s)
United States
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Google Gemini
LLM retention settings
Vertex AI prompt logging is not enabled; nothing is retained with Google beyond the request. Answers are stored in our own database under the customer's organization and follow that customer's Brizz retention settings.
LLM data tenancy policy
Vertex AI is called from our own Google Cloud project under our Google Cloud agreement. Prompts and responses are not used to train Google's models and are not shared with other customers. Each request is scoped to a single customer organization.
LLM data residency policy
Gemini 3.x is served on Vertex AI's global endpoint, so Google may process an individual request in any supported region.