Brizz is the analytics layer for AI agents, turning every conversation into actionable insights to improve performance and drive product decisions. The Brizz app for Slack brings these critical insights directly to where your team collaborates, ensuring you never miss a beat with your AI agent's behavior. How it works

Once connected, Brizz monitors your AI agents in real-time and delivers high-signal notifications to your chosen channels. You can customize which alerts you receive to keep your product and engineering teams aligned. Ask Brizz anything

Brizz also includes an AI agent you can ask questions in plain language: send it a direct message, mention @Brizz in a channel, or use /brizz ask. It answers from your own agents' data, so you can look into an issue or check how a service is performing without leaving Slack. AI disclaimer

Brizz uses large language models to answer questions and to generate summaries, insights and other outputs. These responses may be inaccurate, incomplete or out of date. Please review them before you act on them, and treat them as a starting point rather than a final answer.