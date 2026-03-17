Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We retain data only as long as needed for business/contractual/regulatory purposes, then securely delete or archive it; PII is deleted or de-identified when it no longer has a business use. Customer data is deleted within 60 days of contract termination.

Data archiving and removal policy We follow a documented retention schedule and delete or de-identify PII when it’s no longer needed, with customer data deleted within 60 days of contract termination (and deletion cascaded to backups/archives once retention obligations are met).

Data storage policy Data is classified, access-controlled, and encrypted in transit (TLS) and at rest (AES-256), with encrypted, segregated backups and annual restore tests. We retain data only as needed and delete customer data within 60 days of contract termination; production data is not used in non-prod.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company AWS, Azure, GCP

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://levenza.com/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Google Cloud (Gemini, Anthropic Claude), AWS Bedrock (Anthropic Claude)

LLM retention settings We do not train models and do not store customer prompts or outputs for training with Google Gemini or Anthropic Claude.

LLM data tenancy policy By default, Levenza processes LLM requests in US regions across Google Cloud and AWS Bedrock, and does not allow training of provider models on our customers' data.