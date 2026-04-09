Data retention policy
Dyle retains customer data only as long as it is needed to provide insights and recommendations. Data from Slack or integrations is processed to generate opportunities and risk alerts, and retained while the integration remains active. Dyle never sells or shares data outside the customer’s organization
Data archiving and removal policy
Customers can remove their data at any time by disconnecting integrations or requesting account deletion. When an integration is disconnected, Dyle immediately revokes access tokens and deletes associated data. When an account is removed, all customer data is permanently deleted from active systems and backups within 30 days. Customers may also request removal by contacting support at support@dyle.io
Data storage policy
Dyle stores customer data in encrypted databases on secure cloud infrastructure. All data in transit and at rest is encrypted. Uploaded documents are only visible to the customer’s own team, and Slack data is processed only from approved channels. Access is limited to authorized personnel, and tokens are fully removed when integrations are disconnected
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Frontend is hosted on Vercel, backend services are hosted on Render, and our database is hosted on AWS RDS PostgreSQL. All data is encrypted in transit and at rest.
Data hosting company
AWS, Render, Vercel
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
ChatGPT (OpenAI), Claude (Anthropic), DeepSeek
LLM retention settings
Dyle processes LLM inputs only as needed to generate insights, then retains results per the customer’s account settings. Data is encrypted in transit and at rest, and Dyle does not sell or share customer data outside the customer’s organization. Customers
LLM data tenancy policy
Dyle’s LLM services run in a shared tenancy environment with logical isolation between customers; interactions are isolated per customer and are not visible to other tenants.
LLM data residency policy
Customer data that Dyle sends to LLM providers is processed in secure cloud data centers located in the United States, and may be processed in other supported regions depending on the provider.