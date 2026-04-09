Dyle brings AI-powered revenue insights directly into Slack. For Sales, Customer Success, and Operations teams, Dyle transforms everyday conversations into clear, actionable opportunities. What is Dyle?

Dyle is a revenue intelligence platform that connects to your CRM, product analytics tools, and Slack. Using natural language processing, it surfaces upsell signals, customer pain points, and workflow friction that would otherwise stay buried in busy channels. Why teams use Dyle

• :rocket: Missed opportunities – Upsell signals and customer requests often get lost in message noise.

• :stopwatch: Manual effort – Scanning hundreds of messages is time-consuming and error-prone.

• :mag: Lack of clarity – Teams struggle to stay aligned on priorities and next steps. How it works in Slack Install & authorize → Add Dyle to Slack and select the channels you want monitored. Daily check-in → Each morning, Dyle analyzes conversations across your chosen channels. Actionable digest → Receive a concise summary with:

• Top upsell opportunities and customer requests

• Emerging trends and pain points

• Priority tasks and smart recommendations Collaborate in context → Share, assign, or comment on follow-ups right inside Slack. Get started in minutes

• Create or log in to your Dyle account

• Connect Slack as a data source

• Invite the Dyle bot to your channels Transform Slack into your team’s revenue command center—no extra dashboards, no missed signals. Your next expansion opportunity might be hiding in yesterday’s conversation. Dyle is powered by AI (LLM) technology. Responses generated by the app may not always be accurate and should be verified before use.