Performance Reviews by Wrenly

Design custom performance review cycles tailored to your talent management needs. Configure titles, descriptions, anonymity settings, & cycle owners with ease.:gear: Need different types of feedback for a complete picture?
Include multiple review types in one cycle: Self Assessments, Peer Reviews, Manager Reviews (upward), and Direct Report Reviews. Configure questions and scheduling independently for each type.:spiral_calendar_pad: Struggling to manage complex review timelines & participation?
Set specific launch/end dates for each feedback type. Automatically exclude new hires. Use our automated peer nominations with (or without) manager approval.Boost Participation with Reviews Inside Slack:chart_with_downwards_trend: Frustrated by low completion rates for performance appraisals?
Increase adoption significantly by meeting employees where they work. Send review tasks, notifications, & automated reminders directly via Slack (and optionally email), fostering a continuous feedback culture.:speech_balloon: Need an easier way to gather 360-degree feedback?
Simplify collecting feedback from multiple sources. Employees complete self-assessments, peer feedback, manager evaluations, & upward reviews seamlessly in Slack.:bell: Spending too much time manually chasing reviews?
Wrenly automates notifications and reminders directly in Slack, keeping everyone on track. Admins can easily extend deadlines.Powerful Performance Insights & Analytics:bar_chart: Want to move beyond basic completion tracking?
Gain deep insights with our performance analytics dashboard. Filter results by review cycle, specific questions, user groups, & more.:bulb: Need to identify top talent and employee development opportunities?
Use the 9-Box Grid to analyze employees based on Performance and Potential scores derived from review data. Easily identify segments like "High Potentials," "Core Players," etc.:face_with_monocle: Concerned about fairness and manager rating consistency?
Analyze manager rating patterns! See average ratings given, standard deviation, & skew compared to company averages to identify bias or calibration needs.:white_check_mark: Need to ensure ratings accurately reflect performance?
Use the Performance Calibration feature to adjust scores, ensuring fairer employee evaluations.Connect Reviews to Goals & Development:dart: Want performance reviews to reflect goal achievement?
Integrate goal ratings and comments directly into the performance appraisal process, supporting OKRs and development goals.Why choose Wrenly Performance Reviews?Tired of complex and expensive HR suites for performance management?Wrenly focuses on delivering a seamless, insightful, and effective employee review experience inside Slack.* Streamlined & Simple: Easy setup, intuitive interface for admins and employees
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.