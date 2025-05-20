« Palmy saves me hours and hours every month that I spent dealing with PTOs and leave requests, trying to figure out who is off when. »‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾What can you do with Palmy?
Thomas Esperd, Head of People
« Palmy is an effective tool especially for running remote teams. It streamlined our processes and organisation. »
John Matrick, CEO
« Time off requests so smooth, even a flamingo would approve. »
Samantha Hills, HR Generalist
:palm_tree: Request Time Off — Via Slack command /palmy or button. Frictionless UX. 3 clicks or less to submit.Check out product documentation to learn more!
:ballot_box_with_check: Manager Approval Workflow — Notify manager (via DM) for approval. Manager can approve/deny directly in Slack with buttons. No emails, no context-switching.
:calendar: Google Calendar Sync — Automatically sync leave requests to a Company wide Google Calendar.
:bell: Automatic Notifications — Notify requestor when approved/denied. Reminders for pending approvals. Optional daily reminders of who's off.
:arrows_counterclockwise: Sync Slack Status — Automatically sets the user's Slack status when their time off starts.
:one: It has the most features‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾About BuddiesHR
:two: It is the easiest to use (source)
:three: It is the cheapest — up to 75% cheaper compared to competition
We develop apps for Slack to help People Teams and Founders build an amazing company culture that attracts and retains top talent.
:coffee: Alfy — Coffee and Donut Chat
:birthday: Billy — Birthday and work anniversary celebrations
:clap: Clappy — Kudos, Praise, Shoutout
:palm_tree: Pulsy — Vacation & Leave Tracker
:octopus: Pulsy — Polls, Surveys & eNPS
:card_index_dividers: Linky — Org Chart & Employee Directory
:clipboard: Stany — Daily Asynchronous Standups
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