Wistia is the video marketing platform for B2B marketers to host and share videos, run webinars, measure performance, and turn viewers into leads, all in one place. The Wistia app for Slack brings your video library, analytics, and alerts into the place your team already works, so you can get answers and get things done without switching tabs. Ask Wistia in Slack

Send the Wistia app a direct message, or @mention it in any channel. You’ll get a reply in thread so you can keep the conversation going. Wistia reads the thread for context, so you can tag Wistia into an ongoing discussion and ask to report on performance, find a video, and more based on your discussion. What you can do

• Find content fast: search your library by title or transcript, and get direct links to the videos, folders, and channels you need.

• Keep your library organized: create and rename folders, add tags, update video titles and descriptions, and import videos.

• Customize your player: change colors, add chapters, set thumbnails, turn on lead capture forms and CTAs, and adjust sharing and access settings.

• Make videos more accessible: check videos for captions and transcripts, and review accessibility settings.

• Set up webinars: create and update webinars, track registration progress, and add collaborators.

• Get video and webinar insights: dive into play rate, engagement, and conversion data. Review attendance data for webinars and compare across time periods or content type.

• Build Channels: create and update channels and episodes, publish or unpublish them, and invite collaborators.

• Collect feedback: create review links so stakeholders can comment on a video.

• Edit and polish with Mochine: turn your webinar into a highlight reel, generate social clips from videos, add motion graphics, or polish your visuals just by chatting.

• Get help: ask how a Wistia feature works and get answers from the Wistia Help Center, with links to the right article. Stay in the loop

Connect your Wistia account to get notifications in Slack, plus a monthly analytics digest that highlights your top videos and how they performed compared to the previous period. Choose which notifications you receive and how often. Try asking

• "@Wistia which videos had the most plays last week?"

• "@Wistia find the video where we talk about our pricing changes"

• "@Wistia how many people have registered for next week's webinar?"

• "@Wistia add a lead capture form to the homepage video"

• "@Wistia create a review link for the new launch video so the team can leave feedback"

• "@Wistia turn our last webinar into three short clips for LinkedIn"

• "@Wistia how do I embed a video on my website?" Good to know

• Connections are managed by admin: an admin connects your Slack workspace from the Integrations page in Wistia (one Slack workspace connects to one Wistia account). The first time you use the app, you'll get a private "Connect to Wistia" button that links your Slack account to your Wistia user. If you don't have a Wistia login yet, ask an admin on your Wistia account to invite you. Workspace guests can't use the Wistia app.

• Your permissions apply: the app acts as you, so it can only see and change what your Wistia account has permission to access.

• Bulk actions require review: Before Wistia archives videos, makes changes in bulk, or orders captions or translations, it asks you to confirm. You cannot delete content directly from the Slack app.

• Privacy is built-in: the app doesn't respond in channels shared with other companies. Send it a direct message instead.

• Wistia uses AI: answers come from AI, which can make mistakes. Check important information before you rely on it. We never use your Slack data to train AI models.

• Connection requires a Slack plan: using the Wistia agent in Slack's agent container requires a paid Slack plan. Notifications and @mentions work on free Slack plans too.