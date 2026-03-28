Employee recognition and rewards in everyday Slack conversations. PrizeBot helps teams recognize contributions and turn appreciation into rewards without manually tracking reward balances. Add PrizeBot to the Slack channels where your team shares recognition, then mention a teammate with a configured reward emoji. PrizeBot records the recognition, updates balances, applies giving limits, and sends confirmations in Slack. Teammates can spend their earned balances in your team's web-based prize shop. Recognition and rewards • Create multiple reward types with your own names and emoji.

• Set daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly giving limits.

• Let teammates redeem earned balances for prizes your team offers in the reward shop.

• Highlight participation with leaderboards for rewards given and received. Live raffle drum and automated raffles Teammates earn raffle tickets by giving recognition in Slack. Run draws automatically on a schedule, or use the interactive raffle drum to reveal winners one at a time during a team meeting or screen share. Configure your prizes and the number of winners. Spin wheel Give teammates another way to win with a configurable prize wheel. Admins and designated team members can award spin tickets directly in Slack, with giving limits you control. Teammates use their tickets to spin for prizes in the web app. Birthdays and work anniversaries Celebrate milestones with automated messages in your chosen Slack channel. Customize the messages and optionally include rewards or spin tickets. Import birthday and work anniversary dates to simplify setup, and let members opt out of celebrations. Manage your program Use the web dashboard to configure reward rules, manage users and admin access, stock your prize shop, and control raffle, wheel, and celebration settings. Track and fulfill shop redemptions, raffle prizes, and wheel wins from one admin queue. Enable the optional features that fit your team. Members and admins access the web app using Sign in with Slack. You can disconnect or reconnect the Slack integration from your workspace settings. Simple pricing One plan with all features included: $2 per active PrizeBot user per month. Billing is based on active PrizeBot users, so installing the app does not automatically make everyone in your Slack workspace a paid user. Start with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.