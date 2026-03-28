Data retention policy
PrizeBot retains customer data for as long as reasonably necessary to provide the service, maintain operational and billing records, support customers, investigate abuse, enforce our terms, meet legal obligations, and resolve disputes. Different categories of data may be retained for different periods depending on operational, contractual, tax, accounting, legal, and security needs.
Data archiving and removal policy
PrizeBot may keep some customer data in backups, archives, or logs for a limited additional period for disaster recovery, security, and legal compliance purposes. Customers may request access, export, correction, or deletion of data by contacting support@prizebot.app. We may need to verify identity, workspace authority, or account ownership before fulfilling certain requests, and we review requests in accordance with applicable law.
Data storage policy
PrizeBot stores only the customer data reasonably needed to operate the service, including workspace identifiers, Slack user IDs, limited profile information, reward and balance records, redemption and raffle/spin activity, celebration settings and dates, workspace configuration, and limited billing or subscription records. PrizeBot does not store full Slack message content; it stores only the resulting activity records needed to operate the service.
Data center location(s)
United States
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no