Sandstone Legal

Data retention policy
Sandstone will retain Customer Data only for as long as necessary to provide services and fulfill legal or compliance obligations. Customer Data is automatically purged from transient logs within 180 days unless otherwise requested or contractually agreed.
Data archiving and removal policy
Sandstone will remove or archive Customer Data in accordance with customer instructions, applicable laws, and internal retention schedules. Customers may request deletion at any time, and Sandstone will comply within 30 days.
Data storage policy
Sandstone stores Customer Data in secure, encrypted environments using industry-standard encryption protocols both at rest and in transit. Access is restricted to authorized personnel on a least-privilege basis.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Google (GCP)
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic, OpenAI, Google (Gemini)
LLM retention settings
By default, Sandstone does not retain LLM prompt or completion data. With each model provider, Sandstone opts out of provider-side logging and ensures that no customer data is used to train or fine-tune LLM models (via two-way data protection agreements).
LLM data tenancy policy
Sandstone LLM integrations operate in multi-tenant environments with strong data isolation controls to prevent cross-customer data exposure. All prompts and outputs are scoped to individual customer sessions with no shared context or memory across tenant
LLM data residency policy
Sandstone LLM interactions are routed through model providers operating data centers in the United States or other compliant jurisdictions, subject to customer configuration and provider guarantees.