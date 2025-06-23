Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Finout will retain customer data for as long as the customer has an active contract with the company. All customer data will be removed from the Finout systems within 30 days of contract termination or a customer request.

Data archiving and removal policy Finout will remove customer data after the current year + on previous year so the longer we keep the data is for 2 years. After that the data will be deleted. Some of our enterprise customers purchase archival services that allows them to retain for longer

Data storage policy All customer data is stored with adherence to all relevant legal and security frameworks and is all encrypted at rest and stored in high availability storage locations with multipel replicas available.

Data center location(s) United States, Germany

Data hosting details Cloud Hosted

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.finout.io/sub-processor