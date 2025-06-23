Finout’s bot for Slack integrates seamlessly with your Slack channels, delivering insights into your cloud cost and usage data. Effortlessly receive automated anomaly alerts, and insightful reports directly within your Slack workspace.
Empower FinOps, DevOps, and engineering teams with the visibility they need to manage spend, optimize usage, and make faster, smarter decisions—without leaving Slack
.Key Benefits:
• Automated Alerts:
Get notified of anomalies and unexpected costs before they spiral.
• Simplified Collaboration:
Enable team-wide transparency and faster decision-making directly in Slack.
• FinOps Focused:
Perfect for FinOps teams driving cloud cost efficiency, governance, and accountability.Integrate Finout’s bot for Slack today and take control of your cloud costs effortlessly.
---About Finout:
Finout is the enterprise-grade FinOps platform turning cloud spend into business insight. With patented MegaBill
and Instant Virtual Tags
, we deliver real-time, code-agnostic cost allocation across clouds, SaaS, and AI. DevOps and FinOps teams get actionable visibility without tagging overhead. From dashboards to unit economics, we enable company-wide financial accountability. Finout aligns engineering velocity with financial control—at scale
.
*Users need to have an active account of 'Finout' to use the app.Pricing:
The Finout app for Slack is included with an active Finout subscription—there is no additional charge to install or use the Finout app for Slack.
See Finout pricing: Finout's Pricing Page