Data deletion request procedure

When someone requests that 1eye delete their personal data, they email hi@1eye.ai with the subject line 'Privacy Request.' We verify the requester's identity before acting on the request. For Customer Data submitted by our Slack/business customers, we identify and remove the applicable records — including any associated Slack workspace data such as channel configuration, bot tokens, and notification history — from our active production systems, and remove them from backups in accordance with our standard backup rotation cycle. If the request relates to data a customer collected about their own end users (e.g., website visitors), we route the request to that customer, since they act as the data controller in that relationship, or assist the customer in fulfilling it directly. We confirm completion of the deletion back to the requester.