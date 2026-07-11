Data retention policy
1eye retains Customer Data for as long as necessary to provide the product, in accordance with the customer's agreement, workspace settings, and applicable legal and compliance obligations. Retention periods vary based on data type, sensitivity, and contractual requirements. Slack workspace data specifically (channel selections, bot tokens, notification preferences) is retained only for as long as the Slack integration remains connected to the customer's 1eye workspace.
Data archiving and removal policy
When a customer disconnects the Slack integration or deletes their 1eye workspace, associated Slack tokens, channel configuration, and notification history are removed from active systems. Customers may also request deletion of their data at any time by contacting hi@1eye.ai with a Privacy Request, per 1eye's Privacy Policy.
Data storage policy
Customer Data, including Slack integration credentials and configuration, is stored on cloud infrastructure with encryption in transit, access controls, authentication controls, role-based permissions, and logging/monitoring in place, as described in 1eye's Privacy Policy (Section 11, Security).
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted, fully on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). No on-premise infrastructure.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no