Data retention policy
Cashfeed retains Slack data for as long as the connection between the Slack workspace and the Cashfeed organisation exists. For each connected workspace this is the workspace name and ID, the list of channels, and for each member their Slack user ID, display name, email address and profile picture. Of the messages Cashfeed itself sends, only the message reference is kept, so the message can be updated when an approval status changes. Invoice and accounting records are retained for as long as the customer holds an active agreement, because Belgian and EU accounting law requires those documents to be kept.
Data archiving and removal policy
Removing the Cashfeed app from a Slack workspace, or disconnecting Slack inside Cashfeed, ends the connection immediately: the stored access token is deleted, the connection is marked removed, and the links between Slack users and Cashfeed users for that organisation are deleted. Cashfeed subscribes to Slack's app_uninstalled and tokens_revoked events, so an uninstall performed in Slack triggers the same teardown automatically without any action by the customer. When a customer ends their Cashfeed agreement, their account data is removed within thirty days, apart from records that accounting law requires us to retain.
Data storage policy
All customer data is stored in the European Union, on Amazon Web Services in eu-central-1 (Frankfurt), with database backups replicated to eu-west-1 (Ireland). Data is encrypted in transit over TLS and at rest, and Slack access tokens are encrypted at rest with a dedicated key. Data is segregated per organisation: every query is scoped to the organisation it belongs to, and a Slack workspace only ever reaches the organisation it was connected to. Sub-processors and certifications are listed at https://trust.cashfeed.com.
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted on Amazon Web Services. Application and database run in eu-central-1 (Frankfurt); database backups are replicated to eu-west-1 (Ireland). No on-premise or customer-hosted deployment is offered.
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic Claude (Sonnet, Haiku), OpenAI GPT, Google Gemini and Z.ai GLM, all called through OpenRouter
LLM retention settings
Zero data retention is enforced: Cashfeed only uses OpenRouter endpoints flagged ZDR and will not start without them. Model providers keep no prompts or outputs and never train on customer data.
LLM data tenancy policy
Shared provider inference endpoints, reached through OpenRouter. Each request only carries the data of the one organisation it concerns. Models are used as they are: nothing is fine-tuned on customer data and no data passes between customers.
LLM data residency policy
Providers process each request in memory and store nothing. Anthropic models are routed to EU endpoints first, but a request can be served from a global or US endpoint. AI output that Cashfeed keeps is stored in the EU.