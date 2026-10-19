Cashfeed brings your supplier invoices to the place where you already work. When an invoice is waiting for a decision, this app for Slack sends it to the person it was assigned to, with the supplier, the amount, the due date and the invoice itself attached. Approve and Decline are buttons on that message, and declining asks for a reason. Whatever you write in the thread underneath is added as a comment on that invoice in Cashfeed, so the discussion stays with the document. It also chases missing paperwork: when a bank transaction has no receipt or invoice against it, Cashfeed asks the person who spent the money in a direct message, and sending the file back as an attachment files it against that transaction. An administrator chooses whether notifications go to a channel or stay as direct messages, and each person sets how much detail their own messages carry. Slack members are matched to Cashfeed users on their email address, so only the assigned approver can act on a request. Approving in Slack changes the status of an invoice and nothing else: no money moves from Slack, and paying is a separate step in Cashfeed with its own confirmation. Cashfeed uses AI to read invoices and suggest bookings. AI can make mistakes, so always check important amounts and bookings yourself, and your data is never used to train a model. The app is free. It needs a paid Cashfeed plan to work, and only an owner or administrator of a Cashfeed organisation can connect a workspace.