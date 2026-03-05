Team Memory retains Customer Data (including message content from opted-in Slack channels and the Q&A artifacts we generate) for as long as the workspace keeps the integration active. When a workspace admin cancels their account or requests deletion, we queue deletion immediately and complete hard-deletion within 30 days; encrypted backups purge within 35 days. Operational logs are retained up to 12 months; billing records up to 7 years. Workspace admins can request deletion anytime at privacy@teammemory.io View more in our privacy policy at

Data storage policy

Team Memory stores Customer Data in the United States on DigitalOcean (managed via Laravel Forge). We ingest only data from Slack channels where the app is installed (private channels only if explicitly added). Stored data includes message content, channel/workspace metadata, and derived artifacts (indices/embeddings/Q&A pairs) used to resurface answers; we store limited user profile fields provided by Slack. Data is encrypted in transit (TLS 1.2+) and at rest (AES-256); Slack OAuth tokens are encrypted with application-level envelope encryption. Tenants are logically isolated by workspace. Access is restricted via RBAC and MFA, and all access is logged. Encrypted backups are retained on rolling schedules and purged within 35 days after deletion from primary systems. We hard-delete within 30 days of uninstall or verified admin deletion request. Operational logs (no message content) may be retained up to 12 months; analytics (non-content) up to 24 months; billing records up to 7 years. Contact privacy@teammemory.io for questions or deletion requests.