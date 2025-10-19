Data retention policy
Active accounts: Personal data is kept for as long as your account remains active or as needed to provide services
Account closure: If you close your account, account data will be deleted from servers within 30 days
Usage data: Retained for internal analysis purposes, generally for shorter periods unless needed for:
Security strengthening
Service functionality improvement
Legal obligations requiring longer retention
AI training opt-out: Users can disable data collection for AI purposes on their settings page (when logged in). Otherwise, search data will be used to improve AI models
General principle: Data is stored "as long as necessary to carry out the purposes for which we originally collected it and for other legitimate business purposes, including to meet legal, regulatory, or other compliance obligations"
Data archiving and removal policy
User deletion rights: You can delete or request deletion of personal data collected about you
Self-service deletion: The Services provide the ability to delete certain personal data from within the platform
Deletion requests: Users can contact support@mainfunc.ai to request deletion
30-day deletion timeline: Account data is deleted within 30 days of account closure
Data storage policy
Primary infrastructure: Data is stored on Microsoft Azure in accordance with their policies and requirements (Privacy in Azure)
Security measures: They implement "reasonable safeguards" to protect personal information
Geographic considerations: Information may be transferred and maintained on computers outside your jurisdiction where data protection laws may differ
Photo storage: For their virtual try-on service:
Photos are stored to avoid re-uploading
Stored securely and accessible only to the user's account
Used solely for visualization purposes
No face data/biometric information is extracted or retained
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
ChatGPT (OpenAI GPT-5 and GPT-4o), Anthropic Claude (Claude 4.0 Sonnet and Claude 4.1 Opus), Google Gemini (Gemini 2.5 Pro and Gemini 2.5 Flash)
LLM retention settings
Genspark LLM is configured to retain Customer Data according to zero-retention principles with LLM providers and time-limited retention in Genspark systems. OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google LLM APIs are configured with zero-retention settings through enterpr
LLM data tenancy policy
Genspark's LLM operates in a multi-tenant architecture with strict logical isolation between customer workspaces. Each Slack workspace's data is processed through isolated API calls with unique session identifiers, ensuring no data leakage between differe
LLM data residency policy
Genspark's LLM stores data in accordance with geographic and regulatory requirements. Customer Data processed by LLM providers is handled through regional API endpoints with primary processing occurring in US-based data centers (US-East for OpenAI, US-Wes