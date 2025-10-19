Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Active accounts: Personal data is kept for as long as your account remains active or as needed to provide services Account closure: If you close your account, account data will be deleted from servers within 30 days Usage data: Retained for internal analysis purposes, generally for shorter periods unless needed for: Security strengthening Service functionality improvement Legal obligations requiring longer retention AI training opt-out: Users can disable data collection for AI purposes on their settings page (when logged in). Otherwise, search data will be used to improve AI models General principle: Data is stored "as long as necessary to carry out the purposes for which we originally collected it and for other legitimate business purposes, including to meet legal, regulatory, or other compliance obligations"

Data archiving and removal policy User deletion rights: You can delete or request deletion of personal data collected about you Self-service deletion: The Services provide the ability to delete certain personal data from within the platform Deletion requests: Users can contact support@mainfunc.ai to request deletion 30-day deletion timeline: Account data is deleted within 30 days of account closure

Data storage policy Primary infrastructure: Data is stored on Microsoft Azure in accordance with their policies and requirements (Privacy in Azure) Security measures: They implement "reasonable safeguards" to protect personal information Geographic considerations: Information may be transferred and maintained on computers outside your jurisdiction where data protection laws may differ Photo storage: For their virtual try-on service: Photos are stored to avoid re-uploading Stored securely and accessible only to the user's account Used solely for visualization purposes No face data/biometric information is extracted or retained

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used ChatGPT (OpenAI GPT-5 and GPT-4o), Anthropic Claude (Claude 4.0 Sonnet and Claude 4.1 Opus), Google Gemini (Gemini 2.5 Pro and Gemini 2.5 Flash)

LLM retention settings Genspark LLM is configured to retain Customer Data according to zero-retention principles with LLM providers and time-limited retention in Genspark systems. OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google LLM APIs are configured with zero-retention settings through enterpr

LLM data tenancy policy Genspark's LLM operates in a multi-tenant architecture with strict logical isolation between customer workspaces. Each Slack workspace's data is processed through isolated API calls with unique session identifiers, ensuring no data leakage between differe