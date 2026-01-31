Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We retain Customer Data only for as long as necessary to provide and support the Services, to meet contractual obligations, and to comply with applicable legal, tax, and regulatory requirements. Customer Data is retained for the duration of an active subscription/account. After account termination, we retain Customer Data for a limited period to support reactivation and customer support, after which it is deleted or anonymized in accordance with our removal policy. Limited security, audit, and operational logs may be retained for a longer period for fraud prevention, security monitoring, and legal compliance.

Data archiving and removal policy Customers may request export or deletion of Customer Data at any time, and we will act on verified requests within a reasonable timeframe, subject to legal obligations. Upon subscription termination, Customer Data is scheduled for deletion after the post-termination retention window. Deletion includes removal from primary systems and scheduled deletion from backups as they rotate out. Where deletion is not feasible (e.g., legal hold, financial recordkeeping, or security/audit requirements), we restrict access and retain only what is required, then delete when the retention requirement ends.

Data storage policy Customer Data is stored in a cloud environment using industry-standard security controls. Data is encrypted in transit (TLS) and encrypted at rest. Access to systems and data is restricted to authorized personnel on a least-privilege basis, with audit logging and monitoring. We maintain logical tenant separation, apply regular security updates/patching, and use backups and disaster-recovery practices designed to protect data integrity and availability. Sub-processors (if any) are vetted and used only as needed to deliver the service.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The application runs on managed cloud infrastructure (including serverless and/or containerized services) with managed databases and storage. No on-premise customer infrastructure is required to use the service.

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI (gpt-5)

LLM retention settings We send only the data needed for the requested feature. Prompts and outputs are not used for model training and are kept only as long as needed to provide the feature.

LLM data tenancy policy LLM requests are processed per customer request and are logically isolated. We do not share prompts or outputs between customers, and customer data is not used to train models.