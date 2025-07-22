Octagon delivers powerful, real-time market intelligence directly into Slack, instantly unlocking comprehensive insights from public and private financial markets. With Octagon, you can:

• Instantly access deep private market data: Dive into verified insights from millions of private companies, funding rounds, M&A transactions, investors, and management teams. Our Deep Research Agent distills data from diverse sources to deliver instant, trusted intelligence.

• Gain seamless public market insights: Stay ahead with continuously updated data covering over 8,000 public companies, including financial statements, earnings reports, stock performance, and institutional holdings—right at your fingertips.

• Leverage AI-powered research: Octagon's advanced AI agents autonomously generate fully cited, detailed market reports in minutes, keeping your workflows efficient and informed. Easily integrate Octagon’s robust API into Slack, ensuring your team always has real-time market intelligence ready when needed. Make smarter decisions, act faster, and dominate the market with Octagon. Disclaimer: AI‑Generated Content May Be Inaccurate

Octagon AI uses large‑language‑model technology to generate summaries, insights, and answers. Despite continuous tuning, these responses can occasionally be incomplete, outdated, or incorrect. Always verify critical information independently before acting on it, and avoid sharing sensitive personal data in prompts.