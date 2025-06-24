Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We keep personal information for as long as reasonably necessary for the purposes described in Privacy Policy, while we have a business need to do so, or as required by law (e.g. for tax, legal, accounting, or other purposes), whichever is longer.

Data archiving and removal policy Airbyte retains and archives data in accordance with our Data Management Policy and is tested at least annually during our SOC2 type 3 and ISO27001 certification. Once data is no longer needed, it is securely deleted using methods aligned with NIST 800-88 standards. All data is classified and protected throughout its lifecycle.

Data storage policy The company's data stores housing sensitive customer data are encrypted at rest.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting company AWS, Google Cloud

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.airbyte.com/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Anthropic Claude models and OpenAI GPT models, accessed via API.

LLM retention settings OpenAI: zero data retention is in place. Anthropic: customer data is not used for training and is retained only per Anthropic's standard commercial API terms.

LLM data tenancy policy Prompts and retrieved context are processed per request via Anthropic's and OpenAI's APIs. Customer data is not used to train models and is not shared across Airbyte customers.