Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy TheAIExtract-HelpBot does not retain any user files, message content, or document data after processing is complete. Temporary data is held only for the duration of each request/session and is deleted immediately after processing.

Data archiving and removal policy No files or user messages are archived. All files and message content are deleted immediately after processing. OAuth tokens are deleted upon app uninstallation.

Data storage policy We do not permanently store any files or message data. Only minimal OAuth credentials are kept securely to maintain the Slack integration. No files or document contents are ever stored beyond session.

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Meta llama via Groq LLM

LLM retention settings No user data, files, or prompts are stored or retained by TheAIExtract-HelpBot or by Groq after each request is completed.

LLM data tenancy policy Each customer’s data is processed in isolation and is not used to train, retrain, or improve the language model.