SuperIntern

Data retention policy
We retain your personal data only for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this Policy, including for legal, accounting, or reporting requirements. When data is no longer required, we securely delete or anonymize it.
The Owner may be allowed to retain Personal Data for a longer period whenever the User has given consent to such processing, as long as such consent is not withdrawn. Furthermore, the Owner may be obliged to retain Personal Data for a longer period whenever required to fulfil a legal obligation or upon order of an authority.
Once the retention period expires, Personal Data shall be deleted. Therefore, the right of access, the right to erasure, the right to rectification and the right to data portability cannot be enforced after expiration of the retention period.
Data archiving and removal policy
Super Intern AI maintains a strict data removal policy to ensure user privacy and compliance with GDPR standards. By default, all Customer Data is automatically and securely deleted from our active databases after 90 days. Users have the autonomy to customize this retention period via their Account Settings, with options ranging from 1 to 365 days. Once the retention period expires or upon a formal deletion request, data is permanently purged from our production systems and backups within 30 days, ensuring it cannot be recovered.
Data storage policy
Super Intern AI stores Customer Data using industry-standard encryption and secure cloud infrastructure (utilizing AES-256 for data at rest and TLS 1.2 or higher for data in transit). Our storage practices are fully aligned with Slack’s Security Requirements and GDPR. Data is hosted in secure data centers that maintain SOC 2 Type II compliance. We implement strict access controls to ensure that Customer Data is only accessible by authorized systems and personnel necessary to provide the service, and we never use Customer Data for training models without explicit consent.
Data center location(s)
United States, United Kingdom
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted on GCP
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Currently, we support and utilize models from OpenAI (GPT-4 & 5 series), Anthropic (Claude 4 series), and Google (Gemini series).
LLM retention settings
Providers purge data after a safety buffer (max 30 days). Super Intern deletes data after 90 days by default, or per user-defined settings (1-365 days).
LLM data tenancy policy
We use isolated API sessions. Customer Data is never used by providers (OpenAI, Anthropic, Google) to train foundational models. All data is encrypted via TLS 1.2+.
LLM data residency policy
Data is processed in secure US-based data centers via our LLM partners. Super Intern AI does not store persistent Customer Data on LLM provider servers.