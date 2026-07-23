Super Intern is your always-on AI Chief of Staff, built to take repetitive work off your plate and give you back up to two hours every day. It works across your email, calendar, meetings, and messaging apps to help you stay on top of everything. Super Intern can draft email replies, join meetings and take notes, capture decisions and action items, track your to-dos, remind you about important follow-ups, prepare you for upcoming meetings, and keep your day organised. Instead of switching between multiple productivity tools, just tell Super Intern what you need. It understands the context of your work, turns conversations into actions, and proactively reminds you about things that might otherwise slip through the cracks. Super Intern can help you: - Draft personalised email replies in your own tone

- Join meetings and create notes, summaries, and action items

- Prepare briefings before important meetings

- Track tasks and deadlines from emails and conversations

- Follow up with people at the right time

- Schedule meetings across calendars and time zones

- Set and manage reminders from your messaging apps

- Bring your priorities, meetings, and updates into one daily view

- Create social media on behalf of you so you only need to focus on the content You stay in control: Super Intern prepares the work, and you review and approve important actions before anything is sent. Spend less time managing work—and more time doing the work that matters.

How it works in Slack: • Mention @SuperIntern in any channel or DM to ask questions, get summaries, or trigger actions. • Use slash commands like /remind and /checkin to interact quickly without leaving your workflow. • Super Intern reads conversation context to provide relevant, on-topic responses right where your team collaborates. • Install Skills from the Super Intern dashboard to expand capabilities — from web search and image generation to calendar management and document creation. • Configure which channels Super Intern is active in, and customize its personality and behavior to fit your team's needs. AI Disclaimer: Super Intern uses large language models (LLMs) to generate responses. AI-generated outputs may occasionally be inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading. Users should verify important information before acting on it. Super Intern does not provide professional medical, legal, or financial advice.