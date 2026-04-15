Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Go1 retains Customer Personal Data for the duration of the customer agreement and processes it only as needed to provide the Go1 services or as otherwise instructed by the customer. Customer Personal Data is retained until the end of the customer agreement for operational purposes and may be returned or deleted upon request, subject to applicable legal retention requirements. Following termination of the customer agreement, Customer Personal Data is treated as inactive after one year and is no longer retained thereafter. Customers may request the return or deletion of Customer Personal Data by contacting dataprotection@go1.com. Where applicable, proof of data destruction can be provided upon request as part of an official GDPR request process. Customers are encouraged to submit any data deletion requests prior to or upon termination of the customer agreement to ensure timely completion of the process. For further information, please refer to the Go1 Customer Data Processing Agreement (DPA).

Data archiving and removal policy Upon termination of the applicable agreement and upon customer request, Go1 will delete or return existing copies of Customer Personal Data unless applicable law requires continued retention. Where continued retention is legally required, Go1 protects the confidentiality, integrity, and accessibility of the data and does not actively process it. Customers may request export of Personal Data for up to 90 days following termination before deletion, unless otherwise agreed in writing.

Data storage policy Go1 stores and processes personal information on servers located in the United States and Australia by default. Go1 also uses approved subprocessors, including cloud service providers, to support storage, processing, reporting, identity, communications, and related service delivery. Go1 maintains appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect the security, confidentiality, and integrity of Personal Data.

Data center location(s) Australia, United States, Ireland

Data hosting details Cloud hosted. Go1 uses cloud infrastructure and approved subprocessors to provide the Go1 services, including storage, computing, processing, reporting, monitoring, identity management, and customer communications.

Data hosting company AWS, Mongodb

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.go1.com

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Microsoft Azure OpenAI and AWS Bedrock-hosted models

LLM retention settings Go1 does not use customer prompts, responses, or learning data to train LLMs. Azure OpenAI may retain inputs/outputs for up to 30 days for abuse monitoring; AWS Bedrock does not store or log prompts or completions.

LLM data tenancy policy Go1 AI, including Morgan by Go1, uses enterprise-grade isolated environments. Customer prompts, responses, and learning data are not shared across customers and are not used to train LLMs.