Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Duvo retains personal data while the account is active or as necessary to fulfill contractual obligations, comply with legal duties, resolve disputes, or enforce agreements. Data is deleted or returned on request when services end, except where retention is legally required. We follow data minimization and may retain anonymized/aggregated data. See https://www.duvo.ai/privacy.

Data archiving and removal policy Duvo honors all valid requests for data deletion in accordance with our privacy policy and applicable privacy laws including GDPR, CCPA, and other regional data protection regulations. How to Request Data Deletion: 1. Contact Method: email our Security team at security@duvo.ai 2. Verification Process: we verify the identity of the requestor to prevent unauthorized data deletion requests 3. Processing Timeline: requests are processed within 30 days of receipt and verification What Gets Deleted: • All personal data associated with the user account • Conversation history and interaction logs • Stored preferences and settings Deletion Process: • Immediate Access Termination: account access is immediately disabled upon verification • Production System Deletion: data is deleted from production systems on written instruction, or within 30 days of termination • Backup System Deletion: backup copies age out on our rolling backup cycle within 30 days • Confirmation: written confirmation of deletion is provided on request

Data storage policy All production data is encrypted both in transit and at rest using industry-standard encryption protocols. Data is stored exclusively in secure, SOC 2 Type II cloud infrastructure managed under strict least-privilege access controls and comprehensive security measures. Duvo's services are hosted on enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure with robust security safeguards, including: - TLS 1.2 or above for data in transit - AES-256 encryption for data at rest across databases, object storage and backups - Multi-factor authentication for administrative access - Regular security audits and compliance monitoring - Automated backup and disaster recovery procedures Our infrastructure partners maintain standards including SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and other industry-standard security frameworks.

Data hosting details Cloud hosted on Google Cloud Platform. Encryption at rest and in transit is enforced across the service, and encryption keys are managed through managed cloud services.

Data hosting company GCP

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.mycroft.io/duvo/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Anthropic Claude (primary), Google Gemini, OpenAI

LLM retention settings Zero Data Retention terms are in place with our primary model provider, Anthropic, so prompts and outputs are not retained by the provider and are not used for training. Other models include OpenAI (with ZDR) and Google Vertex Gemini (ZDR in approval).

LLM data tenancy policy Duvo uses third-party foundation models, primarily Anthropic, with Google and OpenAI for specific functions, via authenticated APIs. Customer data is tenant-isolated with role-based access. Customer data is never used for model training or improvement.