Duvo is an AI automation platform for back-office operations. Teams describe a workflow in plain English — reconcile these invoices, chase this approval, update the order — and a Duvo Agent carries it out across the systems the work actually lives in: SAP, NetSuite, Salesforce, Zendesk, Gmail, Google Sheets and more.
The problem it solves
Scripted automation breaks constantly. A vendor moves a button, renames a field, or sends an invoice in a new format, and the script fails silently — so someone quietly goes back to doing it by hand. Duvo’s Agents read screens and documents the way a person does, so they adapt to those changes instead of breaking, and they ask a human when they’re genuinely unsure.
How it works in Slack
• Mention @duvo in a channel or DM and describe what you need. Duvo starts one of your team’s Agents with that thread as context, including attached files. If more than one Agent is set up for Slack, you choose which one takes the request.
• Progress is posted back into the same thread, so the work stays where the request was made.
• When an Agent needs a decision, it asks in-thread. When it needs sign-off, it posts an Approve / Deny card and waits for a person.
• Reply in the thread to add details or change direction. The Agent picks up your reply as soon as it finishes its current step.
• Set up a channel trigger so a Run starts automatically when a request lands in, say, #ap-invoices.
Getting started
Agents are built in the Duvo web app. A workspace admin installs Duvo once for the whole Slack workspace. Each person then connects their own Slack account, and you turn on Slack for the Agents you want people to mention.
Installing Duvo gives the app its own permissions in the workspace. Connecting your account gives permission to act on your behalf, which lets an Agent work with the conversations you can already see — never more than that.
Setup guide and support at https://docs.duvo.ai/slack
and https://docs.duvo.ai/user-guide/connections/available-connections/slack#slack
.