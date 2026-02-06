Anonymous Messaging with Clarity

Data retention policy
Clarity stores only Slack API authentication tokens necessary to communicate with your workspace. These tokens are required for the app to function and are retained while the app is installed. All data associated with your workspace is automatically deleted within 14 days after you uninstall Clarity.
Data archiving and removal policy
Users cannot request data archival or removal of API tokens while the app is in use, as these tokens are necessary for Clarity to function. The tokens are secrets between Slack and Clarity, managed through Slack's OAuth flow. Upon app uninstallation, all data is automatically deleted within 14 days.
Data storage policy
Slack API tokens are stored in a secure database in the United States following industry-standard security practices. All data is encrypted in transit using TLS. Clarity does not collect or store user personal information, message content, analytics data, or usage statistics.certified under the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no