Anonymous Messaging with Clarity

Empower your team with honest, anonymous communication directly within Slack.

Clarity provides a safe and secure space for your team to share feedback, ask questions, and express concerns without revealing their identity. Foster a culture of psychological safety and open dialogue, leading to better insights and a more engaged workforce.

❈ Key Features & Benefits: ✧ Complete Anonymity: Send messages and replies without any identifying information, ensuring genuine feedback. ✧ Easy to Use: Post with /clarity or use shortcuts and the Reply button for quick anonymous responses. ✧ Threaded Replies: Facilitate deeper conversations by allowing anonymous replies within existing threads, promoting constructive dialogue. ✧ Private Channel Support: Extend anonymous communication to private channels, enabling sensitive discussions and feedback within specific teams or groups.

❈ Why choose Clarity? Clarity is designed for teams who value honest communication and psychological safety. We prioritize simplicity and effectiveness, ensuring a seamless experience for both users and administrators. Get the unfiltered truth from your team and build a more transparent and productive workplace. Add Clarity to your Slack workspace today and transform your team's communication!