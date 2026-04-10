We automatically delete poll data in accordance with the user's plan (Free: 7 days, Basic: 30 days). More information is available at https://tinypoll.io/terms.html. We only retain data that assists us to keep usage metrics. No poll data is retained.
Data archiving and removal policy
We do not archive or back up any data. We automatically delete poll data in accordance with the user's plan (Free: 7 days, Basic: 30 days). More information is available at https://tinypoll.io/terms.html. We only retain data that assists us to keep usage metrics. No poll data is retained.
Data storage policy
We do not store sensitive customer data beyond the life of the poll that the customer has created. Once the poll is automatically cleaned up, no sensitive information is stored.
Data center location(s)
Australia
Data hosting details
Cloud Hosted
Data hosting company
AWS
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
We will act on any request to delete data within 7 days. Most data will be deleted, and some will be completely anonymised in order for us to maintain usage metrics.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)