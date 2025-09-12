:unicorn_face: Why SupportUnicorn?
Your team handles what matters — AI resolves the rest.
SupportUnicorn is an AI-powered customer support agent that resolves 40–60% of repetitive tickets automatically and routes complex issues to your team in Slack with full context.
The Slack integration brings your support workflow into the tool your team already uses:
:zap: Set up in minutes: Install into your Slack workspace and start receiving customer conversations — no training required.
:robot_face: AI does the heavy lifting: Common questions get instant, accurate answers 24/7. Complex issues are escalated to your team with full conversation history.
:arrows_counterclockwise: Omni-channel support: Customer messages flow through channels like Live Chat, WhatsApp, and SMS and your team collaborates and responds directly in Slack — no tab-switching.
:busts_in_silhouette: Unlimited teammates: Add your entire team at no extra license cost.
Top Features:
:speech_balloon: Native Slack integration: Reply to support conversations directly from Slack channels and threads.
:brain: AI-powered responses: Draws from your knowledge base to answer common questions instantly.
:card_index_dividers: Full conversation context: See complete customer history without switching tools.
:satellite_antenna: Multi-channel support: Chat, SMS, WhatsApp, Live Chat, and Slack — all managed from one place.
:moneybag: Credit-based pricing: Pay for what you use. Free plan available — no credit card required.
How It Works
1. Create your AI support agent and connect your knowledge base.
2. Install SupportUnicorn in Slack and connect it to the AI support agent you created at supportunicorn.com
.
3. AI handles routine questions instantly. Complex issues land in Slack with full context for your team.
Ready to give your team hours back every week?
Start free — no credit card required. Let AI handle the repetitive work so your team can focus on what matters most.
:warning: AI Disclaimer: This app uses AI (Large Language Models) to generate automated responses to customer queries. AI-generated responses may not always be accurate or complete. Users should verify important information independently.