Data retention policy
Different types of data are retained for different amounts of time in accordance with chamelio's data retention policy.
Data archiving and removal policy
If a paid subscription ends or is terminated, Chamelio retains customer data stored in the Chamelio database in a limited-function account for 90 days to enable the subscriber to extract the data. After the 90-day retention period ends, Chamelio disables the account and deletes the customer data. Once deleted, data may reside in Chamelio's backups for up to 180 days.
Data storage policy
Chamelio’s backend environment is hosted in AWS. All data stored at Chamelio is AES-encrypted, following industry standards, in motion and at rest.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud - AWS
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Gemini, Anthropic, Muse, Mistral, OpenAI, Grok
LLM retention settings
Data is stored in Chamelio for 90 days
LLM data tenancy policy
Chamelio AI features are powered by private instances or providers with a signed zero data retention agreement.
LLM data residency policy
The data is stored and managed as part of Chamelio BE