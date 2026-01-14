Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Different types of data are retained for different amounts of time in accordance with chamelio's data retention policy.

Data archiving and removal policy If a paid subscription ends or is terminated, Chamelio retains customer data stored in the Chamelio database in a limited-function account for 90 days to enable the subscriber to extract the data. After the 90-day retention period ends, Chamelio disables the account and deletes the customer data. Once deleted, data may reside in Chamelio's backups for up to 180 days.

Data storage policy Chamelio’s backend environment is hosted in AWS. All data stored at Chamelio is AES-encrypted, following industry standards, in motion and at rest.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud - AWS

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.chamelio.ai/?tab=subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Gemini, Anthropic, Muse, Mistral, OpenAI, Grok

LLM retention settings Data is stored in Chamelio for 90 days

LLM data tenancy policy Chamelio AI features are powered by private instances or providers with a signed zero data retention agreement.