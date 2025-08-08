DocEndorse AI Agent

Data retention policy
Our app only stores the minimum data necessary to provide its core functionality. We retain user data only for as long as it is needed to deliver the service or as required by law. Once data is no longer required, it is securely deleted within 3-6 months. Users may request deletion of their data at any time by contacting us at support@docendorse.com. We do not sell or share user data with third parties.
Data archiving and removal policy
We retain user data only as long as necessary to provide our services or as required by law. Data that is no longer actively used may be archived in a secure, encrypted format for backup, audit, or compliance purposes. Archived data is not accessible for normal operations and is automatically removed once its retention period expires.
When data reaches the end of its lifecycle, it is permanently deleted or anonymized using industry-standard secure deletion methods. Users may request data removal at any time by contacting us at support@docendorse.com.
Data storage policy
All data handled by our platform is secured both in transit and at rest. Data transmitted through our platform is protected using industry-standard SSL encryption, while stored data is safeguarded with AES 256-bit encryption. Customers maintain full control over their information and may download or permanently delete their data from our systems at any time.
Data center location(s)
United Kingdom
Data hosting details
Cloud Hosted
Data hosting company
AWS, Digital Ocean
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
chat gpt-4.1-mini
LLM retention settings
By default, user inputs and outputs processed by our LLM are not stored beyond the immediate request.
LLM data tenancy policy
Our app processes user inputs with an LLM but does not use them to train or improve the model. Data is logically isolated per customer, encrypted in transit and at rest, and not stored beyond immediate processing unless a user enables history.
LLM data residency policy
All data processed by our app’s LLM services is handled in the United States / UK data centers. Data remains within these regions and is not transferred elsewhere without customer consent.