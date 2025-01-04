Bridge Bot MCP for monday.com

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Bridge Bot AI will retain Customer Data in accordance with the following policy: User Authentication Data: Retained for the duration of the user's active account and up to 30 days after account deactivation for security and audit purposes API Request Logs: Retained for 90 days for operational monitoring and debugging Query Logs: Retained for 90 days for service improvement and compliance purposes Approval Request Data: Retained for 90 days after request completion for audit trails Slack Integration Tokens: Retained until user explicitly revokes access or account is deactivated

Data archiving and removal policy Bridge Bot AI will remove Customer Data in accordance with the following policy: Automatic Removal: Data is automatically removed after retention periods expire User-Initiated Removal: Users can request immediate deleting the app on slack or monday.com Account Deletion: Upon account deletion, all associated data is permanently removed within 30 days Token Revocation: When users revoke Slack or monday.com access, associated tokens are immediately deleted Inactive Accounts: Data from accounts inactive for 12 months is automatically archived and deleted after 30 days Compliance Requests: Data is removed within 30 days of receiving valid deletion requests

Data storage policy Bridge Bot AI will store Customer Data in accordance with the following policy: Encrypted Storage: All sensitive data (tokens, emails, user IDs) is encrypted using AES-GCM encryption PostgreSQL Database: Customer data is stored in a secure PostgreSQL database with encrypted connections Geographic Location: Data is stored in secure AWS infrastructure in the United States Access Controls: Database access is restricted to authorized personnel only Backup Security: Regular encrypted backups are maintained with 30-day retention Real-time Encryption: All sensitive data is encrypted at rest and in transit Blind Indexes: Searchable encrypted fields use privacy-preserving blind indexes

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details We are hosted on AWS, in us-east-1

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Chatgpt 4.1 (gpt-4.1-2025-04-14)

LLM retention settings OpenAI Retention: No data retention by OpenAI (queries processed but not stored)

LLM data tenancy policy Customer queries are processed through OpenAI's API Query content is sent to OpenAI for processing but not stored by OpenAI No customer data is permanently stored in OpenAI's systems