Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy How long we keep the personal information we collect depends on the nature of the information, the purpose for which it is used, how sensitive it is, the amount of the personal information, the potential risk of harm from unauthorized use or disclosure, and our regulatory, legal, tax, accounting and other obligations. In general, we will retain your personal information for the length of time reasonably needed to fulfill the purposes outlined in our privacy policy (including for as long as need to provide you or our business customer with products and services), unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law or our business customer or you request that we delete the personal information.

Data archiving and removal policy Builder.io retains customer data only as long as necessary for business or contractual reasons. Upon contract termination or customer request, data is deleted from production and backups following standard GCP lifecycle retention schedules. Removal processes are automated where supported and verified by engineering teams.

Data storage policy All customer and system data is stored within Google Cloud Platform (GCP) in Builder-managed projects. Data storage is encrypted at rest and in transit using AES-256 and TLS 1.2+. Access is restricted by role and identity via IAM and Google Workspace authentication.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company GCP

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.builder.io/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI GPT-5, GPT-5 Mini, Sonnet 4.5, Haiku 4.5,

LLM retention settings LLM prompts and completions sent through OpenAI and Anthropic are not stored by Builder beyond short-term caching for debugging or feature enhancement. Both OpenAI and Anthropic retain limited request metadata (per their own privacy policies) but do not u

LLM data tenancy policy Builder’s use of AI (via OpenAI and Anthropic APIs) is tenant-isolated. Builder does not share enterprise customer data between tenants or with AI model providers for training. Only self-serve/free-tier user inputs may be used to improve internal AI featu