Tempus Resource for Slack

Data retention policy
Customer backups are retained for 30 days. Customer managed scope of data managed in the Service.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customer is Data Controller and is responsible for all data loaded into the Service. No data archival is performed.
Data storage policy
Data are encrypted at rest and isolated per client instance. Limits with respect to data are outlined in each Customer contract.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Hosted on Microsoft Azure
Data hosting company
Azure
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no